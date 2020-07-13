Govt urged for effective handling of natural disaster

Kathmandu, July 12
The National Human Rights Commission has called on the federal, provincial and local governments for more effective search, rescue and relief operation to benefit people affected by rain-induced disasters.
Issuing a press release today, the rights body underscored the urgency of appropriate arrangement for disaster preparedness, immediate relief and medical treatment of disaster victims and relief distribution. At least 73 persons have been killed in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains across the country since the onset of monsoon on June 12, according to National Emergency Operation Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The NHRC said its provincial offices had been collecting information about the condition of victims and initiatives taken by the concerned authorities with regard to search, rescue and relief operation. NHRC member Sudip Pathak today held a discussion with Home Secretary Mahewshwor Neupane to take stock of disaster response activities carried out by the government.
The meeting also dwelt on quarantine management, security arrangements and COVID-19 testing. Secretary Neupane told the NHRC office-bearer that the government had been working seriously for effective management of rain-induced disasters and COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Forecasting Division has appealed to all and sundry to take necessary precautions against possible disasters. MFD has predicted light to heavy rain with thunder and lightning in many places of the country for the coming three days. “Monsoon trough line is now located close to Nepal, bringing more rains. Heavy rainfall may raise water levels in many rivers, leading to inundation and landslide.
Therefore, we would like to appeal to all people to maintain high alert against the possibility of natural disasters,” read a weather forecast bulletin released by MFD today.
It has also forecast obstruction in air and road transportation due to bad weather conditions.
More than 120 persons were killed and property worth tens of millions of rupees were damaged due to natural disasters last year.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
