Grade XII exams from November 24

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21

The National Examination Board, which has been authorised by the government to conduct examinations of Grade XII, has finally published the notice about conducting the examinations from November 24 to December 1.

The NEB devising the new protocol to hold the examination has allowed students to take exams in their schools. Examination time has been reduced by half. Three hours exams have been reduced to 1.5 hours with 60 per cent reduction in full marks. Remaining 40 per cent marks will be provided by the NEB on the basis of the marks obtained in Grade XI, while the schools can provide marks for remaining 20 per cent.

The protocol demands each school to maintain at least two metres distance between two students and allow a maximum of 20 students inside examination hall.

The fate of around 450,000 students of Grade XII is hanging in balance ever since the exams scheduled for April 20 onward were deferred indefinitely.

Chandra Mani Paudel, chairman of NEB said, unlike SEE examinations where schools were allowed to provide marks totally on the basis of internal evaluation, they have now allowed schools to provide only 20 per cent marks. “This was necessary after many schools manipulated actual marks of their students in SEE examinations. This had drawn flak from all corners.”

The NEB has taken the decision on the basis of the government’s decision to allow educational institutions to conduct exams for students of all levels by ensuring social distancing and other safety measures.

A version of this article appears in print on October 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook