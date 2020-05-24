Grande Hospital staffer infected

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The person who tested positive for coronavirus in Kathmandu on Saturday is a staffer at Grande International Hospital.

He used to bring laboratory samples collected from the hospital to the National Public Health Laboratory.

Contact tracing of the person will begin on Sunday,” said Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari. “As the person was working on the frontline, he wanted to test to be sure about his health status. He tested positive in the polymerase chain reaction method. He is asymptomatic.

He has been kept in the isolation ward at Patan Hospital,” Dr Adhikari added.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook