Guru Nanak Jayanti being marked today

KATHMANDU: The Guru Nanak Jayanti is being observed today by organising different programmes in Kathmandu.

Guru Nanak, the propounder of Sikhism, was born in Panjab of Pakistan on the day of Kartik Shukla Purnima (the full moon day during the Nepali month of Kartik) in 1526 BS.

He wrote ‘Guru Granth Sahib‘, the religious text of Sikhism. He was the person to initiate humanitarian philosophy by ending the interests of a specific community or caste.

According to Swami Gokulananda, the ‘Guru Granth Sahib‘ would be recited and saints would be offered food at Rajrajeshwori Nirmal in Pashupatinath on the occasion of the Nanak Jayanti today.

Likewise, programmes would be held at Guru Nanak’s shrines in Bhashmeshwor of Pashupati, Gyaneshwor and Thapathali to pay homage to the founder of Sikhism.

This year’s Guru Nanak Jayanti is being marked by maintaining health precautions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.