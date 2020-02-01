Home secretary resigns

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Home Secretary Prem Kumar Rai on Friday resigned from his post with effect from February 3. Rai, who was promoted to secretary five years ago, tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister’s Office two days before his tenure ends. Secretaries retire from service after completing five years in office.

Rai told THT that he tendered his resignation two days before his term expired so that he could get additional pension benefits equal to two years of service. A home ministry source said Rai could be appointed a commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

Two posts of commissioners are vacant at the anti-graft body. The CIAA is headed by Chief Commissioner Nabin Kumar Ghimire and has commissioners Ganesh Raj Joshi and Sabitri Thapa Gurung. Rai, who joined civil service on 15 June 1983, has spent 37 years in government service.

