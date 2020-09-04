Hotel Professionals’ Federation to provide hotels for quarantine, isolation to health workers across Nepal

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Hotel Professional Federation Nepal (HPFN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nepal Medical Association (NMA) to allow affiliated hotels to be used as quarantine, isolation facilities for health workers across the country during the COVID-19 crisis.

NMA Chairman Dr Lochan Karki and the association’s Chairman Hira Dhoj Shah inked the agreement in Kathmandu, on Thursday.

In a joint statement issued today, the two associations have stressed the importance of keeping a high morale of health workers who are managing the ongoing crisis from the frontline.

“It is our duty and responsibility to offer support to health workers, who are combating the pandemic and are on frontlines across the nation,” Shah said.

With the agreement, health workers working in any part of the country including Kathmandu Valley will be able to avail quarantine, isolation space at the hotels associated with the association, reads the statement.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook