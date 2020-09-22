I have been kidnapped by PM Oli : Dr Govinda KC

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC has alleged that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital’s Dean and Director have held him hostage against his will.

“I intended to go to the TUTH and rode the ambulance but the vehicle changed its course midway. When I said we need to go to Teaching Hospital, I was told that we were being taken to the Trauma Centre and brought here forcefully,” the doctor is heard as saying in a video.

See the video, here.

Earlier today, Dr KC who had been staging a hunger strike in Jumla was taken to National Trauma Centre after he landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The doctor further said that when he refused to get down from the vehicle, police personnel forced him out of it and took him to the emergency ward of the centre.

“They claimed that I was brought here because there is high-risk from Covid at TUTH but their claims are false as there are active cases at this hospital too,” Dr KC said.

“They must have acted upon the direction of PM Oli, Director and Dean of TUTH. However, this is a violation of my citizen-rights.”

He further went on to say that this is a kidnapping and the kidnapping has been carried out by PM KP Sharma Oli. “I will not agree to undergo any tests for as long as I am not taken to the TUTH.”

The Satyagrahi had taken a flight to the capital city to continue his strike in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj. However, police apparently diverted him to the Trauma Centre instead of allowing passage to the TUTH.

The Trauma Centre is currently substituting for Bir Hospital which has been designated a Covid hospital.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook