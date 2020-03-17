India commits Rs 107millions for schools

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 16

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration signed two memorandums of understanding, one with Mahakali Municipality, Darchula, and the second with the Mukhiyapatti Musharniya Rural Municipality, Dhanusha, for construction of two new school buildings.

These two school buildings will be built under the India-Nepal Development Partnership programme at a total estimated cost of Rs 73.96 million for use by Shree Malikarjun Higher Secondary School (Rs 29.64 million) at Dhap in Darchula and Baidyanath Devnarayan Public Higher Secondary School (Rs 44.32 million) at Tulsiyahi in Dhanusha respectively, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of India.

While the Government of India will provide funding, the construction work, including call for tender, award of work and day-to-day supervision, will be executed by Mahakali Municipality, Darchula, and Mukhiyapatti Musharniya Rural Municipality, Dhanusha, which have been designated as the implementing agencies by the Government of Nepal.

The projects will be monitored at the federal level by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and the Embassy of India.

Apart from the above two schools, the Government of India has also committed an amount of Rs 33.05 million for construction of a new school building of Shivbhari School, Mahrajgunj Municipality, Kapilvastu.

The Embassy of India handed over a cheque of Rs 8.26 million as the first trance of its total commitment to DCC Kapilvastu in the presence of mayor of Mahrajgunj Municipality.

A version of this article appears in print on March 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

