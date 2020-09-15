India gifts 2,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra on behalf of the Government of India handed over 2,000 vials of Remdesivir to Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Tuesday.

The medicines are a part of the Indian government’s ongoing assistance to Nepal in meeting the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

1/2 Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra handed over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal H.E. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on behalf of the Government of India. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/fY06qi1YnI — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 15, 2020

It follows on an earlier support extended to Nepal in the form of ICU ventilators on 9 August, COVID-19 Test Kits (RT-PCR) on 17 May and essential medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine on 22 April, according to the statement released by the Embassy of India in Nepal.

The statement further states that as a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the government and thr people of Nepal in their fight to prevail over the pandemic.

Remdesivir medicine is regarded as a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication for treating moderate to severely ill patients on oxygen therapy. According to medical research, the drug is proven to significantly reduce the duration of hospital stay and also diminish the recovery time of patients.

