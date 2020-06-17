India to finance construction of sanitation facility at Pashupati

Kathmandu, June 16
The Government of India has extended financial assistance of Rs 37.23 million for construction of a sanitation facility in Pashupatinath temple complex.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Embassy of India, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Kathmandu Metropolitan City for the construction of sanitation facility in Pashupatinath temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, yesterday.
The project will be funded by the Government of India. The project proposal was forwarded by Pashupati Area Development Trust to the embassy in October 2019. Under the project, India will extend a financial assistance of NRs 37.23 million for construction of a sanitation facilities for use by pilgrims and tourists in the Pashupatinath temple. The project will be implemented by KMC in accordance with the norms laid out by the Government of Nepal, read a press release issued by the embassy.
As per the MoU, KMC will select a contractor through a tender process for completing the construction work within 15 months period from the award of the work. Pashupatinath temple is the largest temple complex in Nepal and stretches on both sides of the Bagmati River and sees thousands of worshippers every day.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
