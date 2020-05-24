Indian hackers take down Civil Aviation Authority website

KATHMANDU: An Indian hacker, Ghost057-5P3C706, has taken down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN)and placed an Indian flag along with a message on the home page.
The hacker’s message, posted on Sunday, read, “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean didn’t notice.
Read Also: Game of Hacks: Hackers from both sides of border engage in a ‘tech-war’
On Thursday, Indian hackers brought down Nepali government websites and posted their messages asking Nepal to back off following a dispute arising after the issuance of a new political map by Nepal. A government website operated by the Nepal National Library was hacked.
Thenafter, hackers from across both sides of the border have been engaging in a dual where government-owned sites are being owned by each side, with their peculiar message for the other country.
However, claiming of CAAN website has thrown everybody into alert as aviation authority’s official page may contain some very relevant data that may have been compromised.
BIRATNAGAR: Province 1 Social Development State Minister Jasamaya Gajmer has directed the concerned authorities at Jhapa-based Kachankawal quarantine facility to make all basic facilities available there. As many as 216 returnees from India have been kept in quarantine. "Province 1 government is Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Nine patients undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Saturday. Among those discharged, three persons are from Parsa, two from Bara, three from Rautahat, and one Indian national, informed Dr Uday Kumar Singh. Read More...
Bayern stay four points clear at top Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2-0 Havertz brace sends Leverkusen past Gladbach BERLIN: Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal leaders today met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and urged him to support their demands for constitution amendment to address the demands of marginalised communities, including the Madhesis and Janajatis, when the Parliament would amend Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli did not attend a meeting called by the Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today to discuss the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement and some budgetary issues. Party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that other leader Read More...
KATHMANDU: The person who tested positive for coronavirus in Kathmandu on Saturday is a staffer at Grande International Hospital. He used to bring laboratory samples collected from the hospital to the National Public Health Laboratory. Contact tracing of the person will begin on Sunday,” sai Read More...