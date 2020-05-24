Indian hackers take down Civil Aviation Authority website

THT Online

KATHMANDU: An Indian hacker, Ghost057-5P3C706, has taken down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN)and placed an Indian flag along with a message on the home page.

The hacker’s message, posted on Sunday, read, “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean didn’t notice.

On Thursday, Indian hackers brought down Nepali government websites and posted their messages asking Nepal to back off following a dispute arising after the issuance of a new political map by Nepal. A government website operated by the Nepal National Library was hacked.

Thenafter, hackers from across both sides of the border have been engaging in a dual where government-owned sites are being owned by each side, with their peculiar message for the other country.

However, claiming of CAAN website has thrown everybody into alert as aviation authority’s official page may contain some very relevant data that may have been compromised.

