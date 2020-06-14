Intensify diplomatic efforts, says Congress

Kathmandu, June 13
The main opposition Nepali Congress has urged the government to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure the country’s rights in the Kalapani area after the country includes its updated political and administrative map in Schedule 3 of the constitution.
The main opposition through a press statement today said the campaign to reclaim encroached territories would enter the second phase after the revised map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani areas as its parts, gets endorsed and this would mark a significant solidarity in the issue of nationality. Besides, the party has termed the demonstrations taking place at different parts of the country for that past few days as ‘dissatisfaction’ and ‘rage’ against the government’s flaws.
Through the statement issued by party’s Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma, NC demanded that the government addressed the public sentiment expressed through the demonstrations and use no force targeting the protesters.
Moreover, it has reiterated its demands for launching efforts on a war-footing to expand PCR tests for COVID-19, ensuring smooth supply of medical items, enhancing condition of quarantine centres and rescuing Nepalis facing difficulty abroad due to the global pandemic.
As per the June 8 decision of the party central committee, the party, on June 16, will be submitting a memorandum towards this end to the central government, seven provincial governments and other bodies, simultaneously.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is facing difficulties in ensuring smooth supply of fertilisers for paddy plantation this year. As import and transportation have been affected due to the lockdown and border restrictions, this year fertilisers ar Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate’s directive on rapid diagnostic test has created panic among people in the province. The office of health directorate, in its directive states that people, who have stayed in quarantine facility for 14 days without showing any sympto Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...
Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...
Washington: In a move applauded by President Donald Trump's conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. The Department of Health and Human Services said it will en Read More...