Intensify diplomatic efforts, says Congress

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 13

The main opposition Nepali Congress has urged the government to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure the country’s rights in the Kalapani area after the country includes its updated political and administrative map in Schedule 3 of the constitution.

The main opposition through a press statement today said the campaign to reclaim encroached territories would enter the second phase after the revised map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani areas as its parts, gets endorsed and this would mark a significant solidarity in the issue of nationality. Besides, the party has termed the demonstrations taking place at different parts of the country for that past few days as ‘dissatisfaction’ and ‘rage’ against the government’s flaws.

Through the statement issued by party’s Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma, NC demanded that the government addressed the public sentiment expressed through the demonstrations and use no force targeting the protesters.

Moreover, it has reiterated its demands for launching efforts on a war-footing to expand PCR tests for COVID-19, ensuring smooth supply of medical items, enhancing condition of quarantine centres and rescuing Nepalis facing difficulty abroad due to the global pandemic.

As per the June 8 decision of the party central committee, the party, on June 16, will be submitting a memorandum towards this end to the central government, seven provincial governments and other bodies, simultaneously.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook