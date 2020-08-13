Int’l Youth Day marked by holding virtual programmes

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12

The International Youth Day was commemorated around the world today, including in Nepal, by organising various youth related events. In Nepal, the day was observed around the theme, ‘Youths’ Engagement for Employment Promotion and Environment Conservation’.

The event was marked by organising virtual programmes this year due to the risk of coronavirus spread. The National Youth Council had been organising many programmes related to youth leadership development for the past one week.

The government has brought many programmes targeting the youths, but they have not benefited much from the programmes due to lack of effective implementation.

The National Youth Policy-15, has outlined comprehensive issues related to youth development and mobilisation. The Prime Minister Youth Employment Programme has been implemented and the Youth and Small Investment Self-employment Secretariat has been formed to carry out programmes for youth engagement, development and mobilisation.

Youth Vision-2025 and the tenyear-old strategic plan have been developed to make the education system qualitative, professional and employment-oriented.

However, unemployment, poor implementation of policies, scanty resources and lack of quality education still remain as challenges towards improving the situation of youths in the country.

A large score of youths have been rendered jobless due to the COVID-19.

