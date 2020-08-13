Int’l Youth Day marked by holding virtual programmes

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12
The International Youth Day was commemorated around the world today, including in Nepal, by organising various youth related events. In Nepal, the day was observed around the theme, ‘Youths’ Engagement for Employment Promotion and Environment Conservation’.
The event was marked by organising virtual programmes this year due to the risk of coronavirus spread. The National Youth Council had been organising many programmes related to youth leadership development for the past one week.
The government has brought many programmes targeting the youths, but they have not benefited much from the programmes due to lack of effective implementation.
The National Youth Policy-15, has outlined comprehensive issues related to youth development and mobilisation. The Prime Minister Youth Employment Programme has been implemented and the Youth and Small Investment Self-employment Secretariat has been formed to carry out programmes for youth engagement, development and mobilisation.
Youth Vision-2025 and the tenyear-old strategic plan have been developed to make the education system qualitative, professional and employment-oriented.
However, unemployment, poor implementation of policies, scanty resources and lack of quality education still remain as challenges towards improving the situation of youths in the country.
A large score of youths have been rendered jobless due to the COVID-19.
KATHMANDU: Over 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 28 are in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 Read More...
BEIRUT: When the huge explosion ripped through Beirut last week, it shattered the glass doors near where 3-year-old Abed Itani was playing with his Lego blocks. He suffered a head injury and cuts on his tiny arms and feet, and he was taken to the emergency room, where he sat amid other bleeding peop Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: An outcry is rising in Somalia as parliament considers a bill that would allow child marriage once a girl’s sexual organs mature and would allow forced marriage as long as the family gives their consent. The bill is a dramatic reworking of years of efforts by civil society to brin Read More...
BEIJING: A city in China's eastern Anhui province found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of shrimps from Ecuador, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest instance of the virus being detected on imported products. The coronavirus was found on the outer packaging of frozen shrimps Read More...
Kathmandu, August 12 A female aged 78 of Teku who was admitted at Imadol-based KIST Hospital succumbed to the coronavirus infection today. She was admitted at the hospital on August 10 after she had diarrhoea, fever and cough. "The patient had visited the fever clinic in Patan Hospital and Read More...
HETAUDA: Journalist Balaram Baniya, who was currently the Assistant Editor at Kantipur Daily, has been found dead. He had gone missing since Monday. According to Spokesperson at District Police Office, Makwanpur, Baniya's body was discovered at the bank of Bagmati River near the Hydropower Projec Read More...
JERUSALEM: Israel will examine Russia's COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his was the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, aft Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 484 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 24,432. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,481 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 138 have been Read More...