Kathmandu adminstration directs to not hold rallies, demonstrations

KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has issued a directive against people holding rallies, mass meetings and demonstrations.
The DAO in a statement urged Kathmandu denizens to not create crowd and or get involved in such activities owing to the steady rise of coronavirus infections in the capital.
The administration office advised against all kinds of political and campaigns which attract large mass gatherings.
DAO has further warned of an action according to the Local Administration Act 1971 and Infectious Diseases Act 2020 if people fail to adhere to the latest directive.
