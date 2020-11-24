Kathmandu Metropolis collects swab samples through mobile van

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has started collecting swab specimens through the operation of mobile van in order to make prevention, control, and treatment of coronavirus infection more effective.

KMC started collecting swab samples of symptomatic patients, people suffering from chronic diseases, and senior citizens at every ward as the risk of Covid-19 has increased in Kathmandu Valley with the beginning of winter.

The mobile van has been brought into operation since Monday after Nepal Academy of Science and Technology installed Positive Air Pressure Maintained Unit in the van.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said that the metropolitan city has started collecting swabs using the mobile van constructed with the technical support of NAST in order to make activities related to prevention and control of the infection more effective.

The metropolis will carry out free PCR tests on people who fall under criteria set by the government, as well as those suspicious of infection through contact tracing. KMC has requested all to prioritise those in need of support, financially marginalised, and senior citizens for testing purposes.

Swab samples were collected from ward-13 on Monday and they will gradually be collected from other wards, according to KMC.

