Kathmandu valley DAOs to suspend all non-emergency services for 15 days

KATHMANDU: The three District Administration Offices (DAO) in Kathmandu valley have decided to suspend all services except emergency ones for the next 15 days.
A meeting of the Chief District Officers held today decided to halt non-emergency services in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts as a safety measure to curb the rising cases of infection in the valley.
The meeting also decided to seal Teku and Mahabouddha areas in Kathmandu following the detection of infection in those areas. The DAOs have decided to seal the areas where the transmission is high instead of imposing full lockdown in the valley.
Likewise, the meeting also made the decision to strictly enforce health guidelines and take actions against those who do not use masks and take other mandatory safety measures. The district administration also decided to strictly implement the odd-even rule for vehicles plying in the valley.
Similarly, the meeting also decided to delegate the authority to concerned office chiefs to suspend services in other government offices in the three districts. The relevant office head can decide whether or not to suspend non-emergency services to prevent the prevention coronavirus transmission at a time when the infection is increasing among the personnel of government offices.
