Kathmandu valley records 1,398 additional Covid-19 cases on Thursday

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,398 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

Of the total infections, 601 are females and 797 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,091 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 160 and 147 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 16,331. Similarly, Lalitpur has 2,276 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,248 active cases.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,052 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 185,974 with 3,051 new cases.

