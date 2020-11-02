Kathmandu valley records 1,630 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,630 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday.

Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours, 1,329 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 108 cases respectively.

The number of active cases reported in Kathmandu is 16,118. Likewise, Lalitpur has 2,288 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,033 active cases.

Meanwhile, 24 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 984 in the country.

