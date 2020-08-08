Kathmandu valley records 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Sixty-two new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, stated Ministry of Health.

Of the 62 cases, 56 cases were identified in Kathmandu while three cases were recorded from Lalitpur. Likewise, three cases were detected in Bhaktapur district.

The results were obtained through PCR tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital, Star Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital, BIDH Lab, and Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital.

With the recent additions, Kathmandu district’s coronavirus case count stands at 821 while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur’s total cases have reached 136 and 84, respectively.

The total cases of infection so far in all three districts of the valley has crossed the 1,000-mark and stands at 1,041.

Kathmandu district is among the five districts in the country with over 500 active cases of infection, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

READ ALSO: Ministry of Health confirms 378 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally hits 22,592 today

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook