THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 378 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 22,592.

Among the new cases, 62 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the contagion, 499 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 16,313.

As of today, there are 6,206 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, seven districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Khotang, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 73.

On Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 22,214 with 464 new recorded cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook