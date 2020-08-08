KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 378 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 22,592.
Among the new cases, 62 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the contagion, 499 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 16,313.
As of today, there are 6,206 active cases of infection across the country.
At present, seven districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Khotang, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 73.
On Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 22,214 with 464 new recorded cases.
RANJHA: People in Nayagaun in Raptisonari Rural Municipality-4 of Banke district have been compelled to live with double insecurity due to border encroachment by the Indian side and because of timber and river-based aggregates smugglers. Locals complained about their problems as they interacted w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 427,501 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Four family members of ward chair of Ishanath Municipality-5 in Rautahat district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Ward chair Devendra Thakur, who died at the age of 55 on Monday, had asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. After having respiratory problems, he was Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on his landslide victory in the Sri Lankan People's Party parliamentary election and conveyed best wishes for his successful tenure of office. The press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five persons including three from Birgunj in Parsa district have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Friday. A 45-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-9 admitted at the Lalitpur-based Pa Read More...
MANCHESTER: Shan Masood scored a third century in as many innings and seamer Mohammad Abbas caused mayhem at the top of the England order as Pakistan moved ahead in the first test at the close of day two at Old Trafford on Thursday. England are teetering at 92 for four, still 234 runs behind Read More...
MANCHESTER: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has revealed Gareth Bale chose not to travel to his side's Champions League decider against Manchester City because he did not want to play, signalling the latest rift between the club and their joint-record signing. Bale barely featured for Zid Read More...
KATHMANDU: Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Nepali farmer Ganga Bahadur Shahi would go to India for six months a year to work as a labourer, earning money to feed his family of five. This year he came back early to his home in Bhajani municipality in Nepal's Far West region after COVID-19 s Read More...