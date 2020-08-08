Nepal logs three COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, death toll reaches 73

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.

A 74-year-old male, who had been admitted to the Gandak temporary COVID-19 hospital, breathed his last in the course of treatment at 1:30 pm on Friday. The patient was a resident of Chhapkaiya in Birgunj Metropolitan City-3, Parsa. He had diabetes and a respiratory condition.

Another male, aged 58, of Biratnagar Metropolitan City-9 in Morang district, died from the coronavirus contagion while undergoing treatment at Koshi Hospital. He passed away at 9:15 am on Friday. A patient of hypertension, he had been admitted at Sapta Koshi Hospital some days ago after having symptoms including fever and respiratory complications. He also had pneumonia. He was referred to Koshi Hospital on deterioration of his health condition.

A female, 41, residing in Tokha, Kathmandu, died from the highly contagious disease at Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health Sciences at 11:23 am on Friday.

With these recent additions in COVID-19 fatalities, the nationwide death-toll has now advanced to 73.

