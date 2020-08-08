Nepal logs three COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, death toll reaches 73

KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.
A 74-year-old male, who had been admitted to the Gandak temporary COVID-19 hospital, breathed his last in the course of treatment at 1:30 pm on Friday. The patient was a resident of Chhapkaiya in Birgunj Metropolitan City-3, Parsa. He had diabetes and a respiratory condition.
Another male, aged 58, of Biratnagar Metropolitan City-9 in Morang district, died from the coronavirus contagion while undergoing treatment at Koshi Hospital. He passed away at 9:15 am on Friday. A patient of hypertension, he had been admitted at Sapta Koshi Hospital some days ago after having symptoms including fever and respiratory complications. He also had pneumonia. He was referred to Koshi Hospital on deterioration of his health condition.
A female, 41, residing in Tokha, Kathmandu, died from the highly contagious disease at Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health Sciences at 11:23 am on Friday.
With these recent additions in COVID-19 fatalities, the nationwide death-toll has now advanced to 73.
READ ALSO: Ministry of Health confirms 378 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally hits 22,592 today
RANJHA: People in Nayagaun in Raptisonari Rural Municipality-4 of Banke district have been compelled to live with double insecurity due to border encroachment by the Indian side and because of timber and river-based aggregates smugglers. Locals complained about their problems as they interacted w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 427,501 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Four family members of ward chair of Ishanath Municipality-5 in Rautahat district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Ward chair Devendra Thakur, who died at the age of 55 on Monday, had asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. After having respiratory problems, he was Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on his landslide victory in the Sri Lankan People's Party parliamentary election and conveyed best wishes for his successful tenure of office. The press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five persons including three from Birgunj in Parsa district have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Friday. A 45-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-9 admitted at the Lalitpur-based Pa Read More...
MANCHESTER: Shan Masood scored a third century in as many innings and seamer Mohammad Abbas caused mayhem at the top of the England order as Pakistan moved ahead in the first test at the close of day two at Old Trafford on Thursday. England are teetering at 92 for four, still 234 runs behind Read More...
MANCHESTER: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has revealed Gareth Bale chose not to travel to his side's Champions League decider against Manchester City because he did not want to play, signalling the latest rift between the club and their joint-record signing. Bale barely featured for Zid Read More...
KATHMANDU: Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Nepali farmer Ganga Bahadur Shahi would go to India for six months a year to work as a labourer, earning money to feed his family of five. This year he came back early to his home in Bhajani municipality in Nepal's Far West region after COVID-19 s Read More...