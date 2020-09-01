THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- yet another a record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day.

Close to 400 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. As many as 393 cases, highest so far, were reported in Kathmandu in the last 24 hours while the number of fresh cases in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur were 58 and 30, respectively.

Prior to this, the valley had witnessed highest number of single-day cases on August 30 (Sunday) as 429 infections were logged. Monday, however, saw a slight decrease as 298 cases were reported.

Kathmandu valley currently has over 5000 active cases of coronavirus infection.

Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of live Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have clamped a prohibitory order in the valley until September 2.

Likewise, eleven deaths were registered today taking the country’s death toll to 239.

