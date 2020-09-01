KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- yet another a record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day.
Close to 400 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. As many as 393 cases, highest so far, were reported in Kathmandu in the last 24 hours while the number of fresh cases in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur were 58 and 30, respectively.
ALSO READ: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 40k mark on Tuesday
Prior to this, the valley had witnessed highest number of single-day cases on August 30 (Sunday) as 429 infections were logged. Monday, however, saw a slight decrease as 298 cases were reported.
Kathmandu valley currently has over 5000 active cases of coronavirus infection.
Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of live Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.
Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have clamped a prohibitory order in the valley until September 2.
Likewise, eleven deaths were registered today taking the country’s death toll to 239.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total number of cases, 190 surfaced in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 67 infections were reported in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while the number of the same i Read More...
MANCHESTER: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has released a schedule for international flights, adhering to the decision made by the government to resume its operations in few countries from September 1. In the press release issued today, NAC mentioned that it would operate its regular flight in f Read More...
KATHMANDU/AHMEDABAD: A landslide and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least 41 people in Nepal and India in the past week, officials said on Monday, as the annual monsoon season enters its final stretch after claiming hundreds of lives in South Asia. Ten people, including four childr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya has tested positive for coronavirus infection, it has been learnt. According to a source, the Mayor had paid a visit to Grande Hospital in Tokha for health consultation on Sunday. Shakya and his wife had submitted their swab s Read More...