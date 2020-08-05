Kathmandu Valley’s Covid-19 tally exceeds 60 two days in a row

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday registered 62 new cases of the coronavirus infection after recording the same number of cases on Tuesday.

This is the highest recorded single-day cases of COVID-19 within the three districts of the valley.

In the last 24 hours, 57 infections were reported in Kathmandu while five cases were recorded from Lalitpur. Meanwhile, no new case was detected in Bhaktapur.

With the recent additions, Kathmandu district’s coronavirus case count stands at 597 while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur’s total cases have reached 113 and 76, respectively.

The new infections were confirmed through PCR tests conducted across healthcare facilities in the valley including National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectitious Disease Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital, Patan Hospital, Star Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, among others.

