381 new cases detected today take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 21,390

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,390.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,359 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 62 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the contagion 130 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 15,156.
As of today, there are 6,174 active cases of infection across the country.
At present, seven districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Khotang, Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, and Rukum West. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported today. Death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 60.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 21,009 with 259 new recorded cases.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 406,494 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday registered the highest single day reported cases of coronavirus infection in the the three districts -- Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. In the last 24 hours, 48 infections were reported in Kathmandu while 13 cases surfaced in Bhaktapur. Likewise, one pers Read More...
ROME: Napoli confirmed on Monday that forward Lorenzo Insigne had suffered a tendon injury in their 3-1 win over Lazio in their final Serie A game, casting doubt on his participation for Saturday's Champions League tie against Barcelona. Captain Insigne, who scored a penalty in the 54th minute Read More...
GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned on Monday that there might never be a "silver bullet" for COVID-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine and that the road to normality would be long, with some countries requiring a reset of strategy. More than 18.14 million people around the world are r Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A team deployed from the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Chief of Revenue Investigation Office, Vijaya Rana red-handed while taking bribe from a service seeker in Butwal, on Tuesday. According to Butwal CIAA Office's Communication Officer Suresh Bhus Read More...
LONDON: More than 18.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 693,958 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 20 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, on request from his father KK Singh. According to PTI, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he was informed by the Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey abo Read More...