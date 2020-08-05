381 new cases detected today take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 21,390

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,390.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,359 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 62 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the contagion 130 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 15,156.

As of today, there are 6,174 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, seven districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Khotang, Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, and Rukum West. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported today. Death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 60.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 21,009 with 259 new recorded cases.

