KATHMANDU, JUNE 16
As many as 380 new coronavirus transmission cases were diagnosed today, taking the number of people who have contracted the disease in Nepal to 6,591.
Eighty-nine of the overnight fresh COVID-19 cases are from Mahottari, 56 from Dang, 52 from Rautahat, 23 from Kailali, 21 each from Dhanusha and Baitadi, 20 from Doti, 16 from Sarlahi, 11 from Kanchanpur, 10 from Gorkha, nine each from Arghakhanchi and Bardiya, five from Dailekh, four each from Rupandehi, Syangja and Surkhet, three each from Nawalparasi (East) and Saptari, two each from Sunsari, Siraha, Parsa, Tanahun and Kaski and one each from Ramechhap, Salyan, Kathmandu, Morang, Rolpa, Jhapa, Panchthar, Baglung, Achham and Banke.
“A 34-year-old woman, who tested positive for coronavirus in Kathmandu, had returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 5. She had been staying in quarantine in Kharipati since she arrived from the UAE,” said Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.
She is the 45th patient of COVID-19 in Kathmandu valley.
The samples that tested positive for the virus today were screened using polymerase chain reaction method at laboratories in Biratnagar, Pokhara, Janakpur, Rupandehi, Birgunj, Dhangadi, Nepalgunj, Saptari, Chitwan, Surkhet Dhulikhel, Dang, Kathmandu and Dharan.
The respiratory contagion, which has spread to 73 districts, has mostly infected males.
So far only 499 females have been diagnosed with the disease in Nepal, including 28 women who tested positive today.
Meanwhile, 117 COVID patients were discharged today after recovering fully from the disease. They are among 1,158 people who have successfully fought the disease in Nepal.
The pandemic has claimed 19 lives in Nepal.
