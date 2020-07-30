KMC to launch all services via one-door policy

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has decided to adopt a one-door policy in service delivery.

The metropolis has 13 different departments which would all deliver services from a one-door channel considering service recipients’ demands and needs.

It is launching these services from a new building of Kathmandu Plaza as it has made an agreement with Nepal Trust to this effect.

The lease process with Trust and concept developers has been completed recently and services would be delivered from the same building soon.

KMC is paying Rs 2.9 million as monthly rent.

