Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Dahal for upping the ante against the prime minister

Wants to take his proposal, PM’s rebuttal to party panels

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30

Rival factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) are preparing to present their own strategies in the Secretariat meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led faction is preparing to pitch for a joint proposal with party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, whereas the Dahal-led faction is hoping to take all the documents to the Standing Committee and the Central Committee. The Oli faction is in minority in all the party committees.

NCP deputy parliamentary party leader Subas Chandra Nembang told THT that preparing a joint proposal by two co-chairpersons was the best option to bridge the rift in the party. Chasm between the two factions widened after Dahal presented a 19-page proposal in the Secretariat meeting accusing Oli of defying party norms and rules and failing to run the government, forcing Oli to present a 38-page rebuttal.

Nembang said in the last Standing Committee meeting, Dahal had backed the idea of presenting agenda with the consent of the two co-chairpersons to settle disputes in the party.

If Dahal hasn’t changed his mind, a joint proposal could be prepared to settle the dispute, otherwise things would only get worse, added Nembang.

“Dahal’s 19-page proposal and Oli’s 38-page rebuttal can be kept in the party library and joint proposal should be prepared with the consent of the two co-chairpersons,” he added.

NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is close to Dahal, said preparing a joint proposal would largely depend on tomorrow’s Secretariat meeting.

“If things are not settled in the Secretariat meeting, chances of taking Dahal’s 19-page proposal and Oli’s 38-page rebuttal to the Standing Committee and the Central Committee are high,” added Shrestha.

Nembang, however, said attempts to take the documents to party committees would only divide party leaders and consequently deepen the rift.

A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook