KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30
Rival factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) are preparing to present their own strategies in the Secretariat meeting scheduled for tomorrow.
The Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led faction is preparing to pitch for a joint proposal with party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, whereas the Dahal-led faction is hoping to take all the documents to the Standing Committee and the Central Committee. The Oli faction is in minority in all the party committees.
NCP deputy parliamentary party leader Subas Chandra Nembang told THT that preparing a joint proposal by two co-chairpersons was the best option to bridge the rift in the party. Chasm between the two factions widened after Dahal presented a 19-page proposal in the Secretariat meeting accusing Oli of defying party norms and rules and failing to run the government, forcing Oli to present a 38-page rebuttal.
Nembang said in the last Standing Committee meeting, Dahal had backed the idea of presenting agenda with the consent of the two co-chairpersons to settle disputes in the party.
If Dahal hasn’t changed his mind, a joint proposal could be prepared to settle the dispute, otherwise things would only get worse, added Nembang.
“Dahal’s 19-page proposal and Oli’s 38-page rebuttal can be kept in the party library and joint proposal should be prepared with the consent of the two co-chairpersons,” he added.
NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is close to Dahal, said preparing a joint proposal would largely depend on tomorrow’s Secretariat meeting.
“If things are not settled in the Secretariat meeting, chances of taking Dahal’s 19-page proposal and Oli’s 38-page rebuttal to the Standing Committee and the Central Committee are high,” added Shrestha.
Nembang, however, said attempts to take the documents to party committees would only divide party leaders and consequently deepen the rift.
A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
CHITWAN, NOVEMBER 29 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has said that the government will bring programmes for the recovery of tourism sector. Talking to mediapersons here today, he said the government would unveil a domestic tourism-centric programme for 20 Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 Religious leaders, locals and activists around Swoyambhunath temple, one of the world heritage sites, have announced protest programmes against the soon-to-start Ring Road expansion project, saying the road expansion would demolish some monasteries, and religious structures Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to COVID-19 over the past one week, Non-Resident Nepali Association said on Sunday. With this, the coronavirus death toll of Nepalis in 19 countries has reached 299. According to the NRNA health committee, four Nepalis died of COVID-19 in Sau Read More...
GULMI, NOVEMBER 29 Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that people were not interested in changing the prime minister and ministers in this situation. Saying that those who reap benefit from unstable government are restless with the desire to topple the government, Gyawa Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 29 Dasgaja serves as a border between Nepal and India. On the Nepali side of Dasgaja lies Jamunaha village while Rupaidiha is on the other side of the border. Citizens from both countries have been living in the makeshift tents and shanties at Dasgaja area. Due to th Read More...
BAGMATI, NOVEMBER 29 Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel today said work on various projects could not move ahead smoothly due to serious flaws in the process of selecting projects. In the first quarterly review of the current fiscal year of the Provincial Policy and Planning Com Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal slumped to a fourth defeat in six Premier League games as Wolverhampton Wanderers shrugged off a worrying early injury to Raul Jimenez to claim a 2-1 win at The Emirates on Sunday. Pedro Neto out Wolves the ahead in the 27th minute and although Gabriel headed the hosts le Read More...
It is high time Nepal and India took up the bilateral issues seriously, activating the joint mechanisms to get the desired results Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla wrapped up his two-day visit to Nepal on Friday, holding bilateral talks with his Nepali counterpart, Bharat Raj Paudyal Read More...