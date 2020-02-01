Lawmakers raise contemporary issues

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 31

Lawmakers raised various contemporary issues at today’s House of Representatives meeting.

Speaking in zero hour, lawmaker Aasha Kumari BK lamented that despite the country being declared open defecation free, public toilets in the capital city were in a sorry state. She said there were around 60 public toilets in Kathmandu, but only around 20 were in use. She demanded that the situation be addressed by the government.

Lawmaker Indu Kumari Shah said it was ironic that the government had not done the needful to control exploitation of the Chure region. She said the government should bring to book those involved in the killing of Chure activist Dilip Kumar Mahato and provide compensation to his family.

Lawmaker Kumari Tusli Thapa said despite Nepal being an agricultural country, farmers were suffering from various pests-related problems and untimely rainfall. She said the government should offer relief packages to the farmers.

Lawmaker Khaga Raj Adhikari said the landowners should be provided justifiable compensation if Pokhara International Airport Project was to acquire additional 104 ropani land. He also demanded that the detailed project report of the Mid Hill Highway project be made public.

Lawmaker Gajendra Bahadur Mahat vented ire over the authorities concerned for demolishing people’s houses in the name of chhaupadi sheds in western Nepal. Lawmaker Gopal Bahadur Bam demanded that national pride projects be initiated in Rukum and works on road projects in Mugu be expedited. He lamented that none of the assigned staffers of Mugu road projects were present in the concerned project office.

Lawmaker Gauri Shanker Chaudhari said the government should adopt necessary safety measures against coronavirus, which had taken lives of more than 200 people in China and was spreading across the world.

A version of this article appears in print on February 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

