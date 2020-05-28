Legendary lyricist-poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa no more

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Legendary lyricist and poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa has passed away. He breathed his last at 12:30 pm on May 28 at Norvic Hospital. He was 82.

He succumbed to pneumonia, according to a close family member Shiva Acharya. He informed that Thapa was taken to the hospital in the evening of May 27.

Thapa had also gone through a spinal cord operation on February 11 at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where he stayed there for a month.

He was going through physiotherapy at home and had been able to walk with the help of a walker.

Late Thapa has penned many timeless adhunik songs including Eh Kanchha Thattai Ma, Ghumtima Na-aau Hai and Jaga Lamka Chamka Hai to name a few.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook