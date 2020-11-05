Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has underscored the need to make optimum use of science and technology and link education with skill and productivity.

Addressing a virtual dialogue organised by the Education Policy and Practice Centre here today, Minister Pokharel argued that prosperity could be attained by linking education to skill and production. Pokharel viewed that the role of teachers was more important to provide quality education to students and urged them to be active and solely focused on teaching-learning activities rather than getting involved in political party-backed associations. He spoke of the need to launch a campaign for bringing education to the reach of all people in Madhesh. Minister Pokharel, who was infected with COVID-19, has recovered and returned to office since last Tuesday.

Speaking in the virtual event, Nepali Congress leader Pradeep Giri underlined the need to catapult the education sector in Madhesh through effective implementation of federalism.

According to him, the centre oriented political system had been a hindrance towards educational reform in Madhesh. Minister for Social Development in Province 2, Nawal Kishore Shah asserted that quality and level of education in Madhesh fell due to atrocity and disparity against the Madheshis during the Panchayat reign. Member of the National Planning Commission Dr Usha Jha said education was connected to social development and pointed out the need to build the capacity of the teachers.

A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook