Main opposition NC to resort to peaceful protest

KATHMANDU: The main opposition Nepali Congress has decided to discontinue obstruction of House proceedings while resorting to peaceful protests from road and assembly.

The NC had been obstructing the Lower House in protest against ‘discriminatory’ indictment of NC vice-president and parliamentary party deputy leader Bijay Kumar Gachhadar in the Baluwatar land-grab case.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), last Wednesday, had filed corruption case against 175 individuals, including Gachhadar, for their role in transferring government-owned land in Lalita Niwas, Baluwatar, in individuals’ names.

The NC has since been protesting the ‘selective’ indictment in the Parliament and outside. The NC is of the view that the government influenced an independent and constitutional body — the CIAA — to frame its leader.

According to NC, the CIAA’s decision to indict Gachhadar for tabling a proposal in the Cabinet to validate Baluwatar land transfer and give clean chits to the then prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai, who approved the proposal suggested mala fide intention.

Meanwhile, all sister organisations of the NC, including the Nepal Students Union and Tarun Dal, have been staging demonstrations.

