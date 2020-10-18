Man arrested for running offensive Facebook page

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17
Police have arrested Nabin Basnet,19, owner of a Facebook page called ‘Balatkari Sangathan’ (rapist association) and inciting heinous crime such as rape.
Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, had arrested Basnet, a permanent resident of Jindrak Rural Municipality in Pyuthan district, from Kawasoti of Nawalparasi district yesterday.
The group, which had several hundred members, used to post lewd comments, hateful content against women and girls and promote rape culture.
The page had received severe criticism from public after incidents of rape increased across the country recently.
The cyber bureau had started tracing the source of the page at the direction of Police Headquarters, Naxal.
Police sources said Basnet had, earlier, issued life threats to some people through Facebook.
Senior Superintendent of Police Nabinda Aryal, acting chief of the bureau, said the arrested has been charged under the existing Electronic Transaction Act, the only act dealing with cyber crime in the country.
He has also been accused of disrupting social harmony, abetting rape and other social offences.
A version of this article appears in print on October 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 United Nations World Food Programme today joined its sister agencies seeking global action to improve food system so that people can better withstand shocks and crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. In Nepal, the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, particularly, loss of Read More...
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city. There has been no official reaction Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 The task force formed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has concluded that it is possible to build a chemical fertiliser factory in Nepal. The task force formed by the ministry under the coordination of MoALD Secretary Rajendra Prasad Bhari Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has successfully executed financial closure of Seti Nadi Hydroelectric Project having an installed capacity of 25 MW. The project is being developed by Vision Lumbini Urja Company. The project is located at Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality and Pokhara-Lekhnath Metropolitan C Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 Agriculture Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal has pledged to ensure food security in the country as the ministry is preparing new policies and regulations to regulate the food production and distribution sector. Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the 40th World Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the mission of the present government is to put an end to poverty and establish prosperity in the country. In a message today on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, 2020, Prime Minister Oli said that modern agricu Read More...
LONDON: It was a moment of magnificence Tottenham had become accustomed to seeing Gareth Bale produce: A shot unleashed from 25 yards, curling into the top corner of the net. As so often, Bale was Tottenham's savior on May 19, 2013. But the match-winner against Sunderland wasn't enough to squeeze Read More...
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than i Read More...