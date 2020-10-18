Man arrested for running offensive Facebook page

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17

Police have arrested Nabin Basnet,19, owner of a Facebook page called ‘Balatkari Sangathan’ (rapist association) and inciting heinous crime such as rape.

Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, had arrested Basnet, a permanent resident of Jindrak Rural Municipality in Pyuthan district, from Kawasoti of Nawalparasi district yesterday.

The group, which had several hundred members, used to post lewd comments, hateful content against women and girls and promote rape culture.

The page had received severe criticism from public after incidents of rape increased across the country recently.

The cyber bureau had started tracing the source of the page at the direction of Police Headquarters, Naxal.

Police sources said Basnet had, earlier, issued life threats to some people through Facebook.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nabinda Aryal, acting chief of the bureau, said the arrested has been charged under the existing Electronic Transaction Act, the only act dealing with cyber crime in the country.

He has also been accused of disrupting social harmony, abetting rape and other social offences.

