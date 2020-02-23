Man swindling with fake jobs in Turkey and Greece arrested

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A fraud, who lured people assuring foreign employment, has been arrested, on Thursday evening.

Kamal Prasad Pokhrel, 52, of Ratuwamai Municipality-6, Morang, who is currently residing in Chuchepati, Kathmandu, has been swindling money from people making them believe that he would sent them to Turkey and Greece on a working visa.

It is reported that an estimated amount of Rs 39.5 million from 32 different individuals at different time intervals.

A police team deployed by the Metropolitan Crime Division, Teku arrested Pokhrel after a complaint was lodged by Gopi Ram Parajuli stating that Pokhrel had disappeared after defrauding him.

Further investigation is ongoing at the Buddhanagar-based Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE), informed the police.

