KATHMANDU: A man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As per protocol, the man’s swab specimen were collected for coronavirus transmission testing post death, which resulted in a positive.

The 56-year-old man with ALD was first taken to Patan Hospital on having seizures, from where was referred to Lalitpur based KIST Medical College. He breathed his last during course of treatment at the hospital, according to a Health Ministry official.

This makes the case the fifth Covid-19 related death in the country. It has been learnt that the Ministry of Health and Population will issue a statement soon confirming the same.

His tests were conducted at the Patan Hospital laboratory the results for which were received on Wednesday evening.

