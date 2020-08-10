Man’s dismembered body found in Gongabu

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 9

Nepal Police is struggling to establish the identity of a headless body found near Ganeshsthan in Gongabu, this morning.

Acting on the information served by the locals, police had retrieved a black suitcase from the incident site which contained the torso of a man. His legs were cut off and were kept with the torso inside the suitcase. Locals had informed the police as they saw blood oozing out from the suitcase.

The police later found the head of the corpse, some 300 metres away from where the suitcase was lying. Police said the deceased looked between the age of 40 and 45, and the body bore numerous cut marks.

“Marks and clotted blood indicate that the incident took place around two hours before the body was found,” said DSP Hobindra Bugatti of the Metropolitan Crime Division, which is handling the case.

The division has issued a circular to all police beats to notify it if any family complained about a missing person with description similar to the body.

“We are investigating to establish the identity of the body,” said a police source.

The body has been sent to TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for postmortem.

A team of high-ranking police officers from Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, and forensic doctors have inspected the incident site.

Trained dogs have also been deployed at the incident site.

