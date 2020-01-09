MEC vice-chair faces bribery allegation

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 8

Durga Prasai, executive director of B&C Medical College, has accused Vicechair of Medical Education Commission Dr Shree Krishna Giri of demanding Rs 200 million from him for granting affiliation to his medical college.

Organising a press meet in the Capital city today Prasai said, “I had visited the office of the Medical Education Commission with an application requesting it to grant affiliation for the medical college on December 1. Dr Giri and I met in the evening of the same day in Dwarika’s Hotel where he demanded Rs 200 million for the service. As it was a big amount of money, I told him that I couldn’t give him the money,” said Prasai adding,“He then demanded that 10 per cent share of B&C Medical College should be given to one of his relatives. I then left the hotel,” Prasai said.

MEC Vice-chair Giri has refuted the allegation.

Organising a separate press meet this afternoon, Dr Giri said the charges levelled against him were baseless, misleading and condemnable.

“I want to challenge the person to prove the allegations he has levelled against me. I did not go to meet anyone at Dwarika’s Hotel on that day. I strongly condemn the charges and will take legal recourse,” said Dr Giri.

