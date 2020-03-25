Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has established a media centre to disseminate news related to COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal’s Advisor Dr Khem Karki said the centre was established at the ministry to disseminate news to media outlets as per one-door policy.

Press conference would be organised at the media centre everyday to provide information about COVID-19 as per the need and information would be disseminated through social networking sites.

It would be easier for media persons to get information about the disease as doctors related to COV- ID-19 would also be available at the centre.

Dr Karki said any information about activities related to COVID-19 carried out by the ministry would be disseminated through Facebook and Twitter.

