Media’s role in enhancing civic awareness stressed

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung said media should work to make people living below the poverty line and those living in remote areas aware.

At a virtual programme organised by Human Rights Journalists Association today, Minister Gurung said media and civil society should play leading roles in making the country human rights-friendly. Saying that the government would always respect the integrity of journalism, the minister acknowledged the media’s key role in making human rights-friendly Nepal.

Urging to make the government campaign of digital country a success, Gurung emphasised the need to realise the state’s commitment to ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung, who is also the government spokesperson, pledged to establish cooperation and coordination with all agencies to make the state robust. Likewise, former chief justice Kalyan Shrestha argued that the issues mentioned in the constitution should be translated into practice while calling for an equal distribution of means and resources in federalism.

Also speaking at the same programme, President of Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the Federal Parliament Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel said all the laws prepared for implementation of federalism should be brought into practice.

Similarly, Nepali Congress lawmaker Gagan Thapa admitted that implementation of federalism was not yet effective while saying that province governments were not able to work in a competitive way.

Furthermore, Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Elisabeth von Capeller spoke about Swiss cooperation in Nepal for implementation of federalism and human rights.

A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

