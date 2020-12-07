Media’s role in enhancing civic awareness stressed

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6
Minister of Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung said media should work to make people living below the poverty line and those living in remote areas aware.
At a virtual programme organised by Human Rights Journalists Association today, Minister Gurung said media and civil society should play leading roles in making the country human rights-friendly. Saying that the government would always respect the integrity of journalism, the minister acknowledged the media’s key role in making human rights-friendly Nepal.
Urging to make the government campaign of digital country a success, Gurung emphasised the need to realise the state’s commitment to ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’.
On the occasion, Minister Gurung, who is also the government spokesperson, pledged to establish cooperation and coordination with all agencies to make the state robust. Likewise, former chief justice Kalyan Shrestha argued that the issues mentioned in the constitution should be translated into practice while calling for an equal distribution of means and resources in federalism.
Also speaking at the same programme, President of Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the Federal Parliament Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel said all the laws prepared for implementation of federalism should be brought into practice.
Similarly, Nepali Congress lawmaker Gagan Thapa admitted that implementation of federalism was not yet effective while saying that province governments were not able to work in a competitive way.
Furthermore, Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Elisabeth von Capeller spoke about Swiss cooperation in Nepal for implementation of federalism and human rights.
A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: A 19th preliminary general meeting of Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) held recently has decided to hold its seventh annual general meeting and third general assembly on January 8 and 9. As per a media release, it has been decided to hold the AGM Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 In the first four months of the current fiscal year, reconstruction of a total of 46,870 private houses has been completed. According to the Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), during the fourmonth period, reconstruction of 27 schools and 12 heritage sites were also com Read More...
TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese Read More...
KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province. A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division. The deceased was sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior tourism entrepreneur Iswari Paudel has been appointed the board director at Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister Yogesh Bhattarai recently nominated Paudel, a permanent resident of Taplejung district, to the m Read More...
SIDHARTHANAGAR: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has given the China's North West Company a deadline of 25 days to complete the Gautam Buddha International Airport. Addressing the project chief and company representatives during an onsite inspection on Satur Read More...
KATHMANDU: A two-day conference on 'Shaping a human world: Global Perspective on Higher Education' began today to address the post-COVID-19 challenges of education and exchanging global experiences. Nepal Open University and the Morgan State University of the USA are jointly organising this confe Read More...
KATHMANDU: A special and rare astronomical event is heading our way, slated to take place this December solstice - The Great Conjunction 2020. Towards the end of 2020, two big planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear closer to our eyes. If we look towards the southwest 45 minutes after sunset ton Read More...