MFD forecasts heavy to light snowfall, rainfall

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 30

Meteorological Forecasting Division today issued a special weather bulletin asking people to remain alert as the temperature, especially in the western and central region of the country, is likely to drop further in the next few days.

The MFD states that westerly wind that brings cold in the country is rapidly moving towards the country from Jammu-Kashmir of India. Westerly wind is likely to enter the country by tonight.

Meteorologist at MFD Manju Basi said that the westerly wind would cause snowfall and rain in the mid-hilly region. “The cold westerly wind will bring heavy to light snowfall in the mountainous and hilly regions across the country. Similarly, it will also bring light rainfall in the hilly region of western and central part of the country from Wednesday onward.” With the snowfall and rainfall, temperature will drop further across the country in the next few days.

Basi also informed that Kathmandu valley was likely to see rainfall on Friday and Saturday and temperature might dip below zero degrees Celsius. Kathmandu valley this winter has recorded minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius.

Meteorologists have also asked people to take necessary precautions as cold wave can further grip the Tarai region.

A version of this article appears in print on December 31, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

