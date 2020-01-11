Minister Dhakal, Baskota get responsibility of two more ministries

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 10

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who held the portfolio of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Urban Development after two ministers from Samajwadi Party-Nepal resigned from the Cabinet, handed over the responsibility of those two ministries to other Cabinet members.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Office, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, on recommendation of the prime minister, has assigned the portfolio of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal.

The president assigned the portfolio of Urban Development to Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota. Earlier, SP-N Chair Upendra Yadav had held the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, but resigned from the post on December 24 after the prime minister refused his proposal to form an experts’ team to work on constitution amendment issues.

Yadav’s party colleague M Ishtiyak Rain had also resigned from the post in protest of PM Oli’s refusal to form the team.

A version of this article appears in print on January 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

