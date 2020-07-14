Minister stresses education development

Kathmandu, July 13
Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokhrel said preparations were on to prepare a framework for achieving sustainable development for education at the province and local levels.
Chairing a virtual meeting of the 32nd general assembly of Nepal National Commission for UNESCO today, the minister said the draft of the National Plan of Action in line with the commitments and priorities of goal number 4 of Sustainable Development Goals had already been prepared and action plans for province and local levels would be drafted.
The SDGs, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, is a collection of 17 goals, and goal 4 is about quality education.
NNCU chair and Minister Pokhrel, on the occasion, stressed on collective initiatives for education development by assimilating science, technology and research, amid the adversity caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
The minister said the government was focused on implementation of National Educational Policy and National Science and Innovation Policy.
He opined that universities at home should prioritise research and innovation for creation of new knowledge instead of delivering old knowledge.
He insisted on the need of knowledge that is capable of leading the new normal to positivity.
He called for deconstructing outdated views, assumptions, seeking the attention of related people towards that end and initiation of the UNESCO Secretariat for the same in the beginning of the new fiscal year.
Presenting the annual report before the gathering, NNCU General Secretary Dr Baburam Adhikari pledged to escalate the scope of resources through coordination and cooperation. The commission set a target of increasing the number of schools associated with the UNESCO Club from the existing 74 to 105.
UNESCO Kathmandu education Chief Balaram Timalsina said the Secretariat was playing a significant role in the implementation of jurisdictions included in the SDGCs.
Former minister Ganesh Shah, Federation of Nepali Journalists’ Chair Govinda Acharya, NNCU members, vice-chancellors of different universities and representatives of several ministries were present on the occasion.
Education, science, culture, mass communication, social and international hydrological programmes are the working areas of the commission which follows UNESCO guidelines.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis. Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) participated in virtual Dream to Travel Festival, organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in Kathmandu. NTB, in a statement issued Sunday, said, online events bring together travel-trade businessess worldwide to learn networking, and to celebra Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 12 No COVID-19 death of Nepalis living abroad was reported last week, said Non-Resident Nepali Association. A press release issued today by the NRNA stated that it recorded zero death of Nepalis living abroad in the past week. The number of Nepalis diagnosed with COVID-19 in fo Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 12 Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed completely due to landslides following incessant rainfall in Bajura. People could not even cross the road after landslides occurred in many places of the road section. The possibility of opening the road was slim after landsli Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 12 As many as 75 families of Gobargadha village are taking shelter at the National Basic Primary School after flood water from the Saptakoshi River gushed into the Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality, Saptari, last night. Flood water had gushed into Gobargadha village surrounded Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 12 Floods in the Kankai River and other local streams of Jhapa triggered by incessant rainfall have rendered 22 families homeless in the southern part of the district. Nepal Red Cross Society Jhapa Office Emergency Work Operation Centre focal person Haricharan Khadka said that 14 f Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 12 At least three persons, including a minor, have gone missing after the Indrawati River swept them away in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre. The river swept away two youths last evening while a minor was swept away on Friday. Ward Chairman Bishnu Mani Nepal said Chandra Lama, 37, Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 12 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today pledged to keep the party unity intact. Addressing a programme organised at Chitwan Party Office, Dahal said, “We will not let the party split. Party unity will be kept intact at any cost”, he tried to assur Read More...