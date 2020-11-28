MoFAGA to take action against erring civil servants

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 27
The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has warned of action against any civil servant who is found to have been associated with any private teaching or training institution as a teacher or trainer.
Stating that several government officials were engaged in private tuition centres being run for candidates of exams to be held by the Public Service Commission and agencies, without giving priority to their jobs, the MoFAGA said it had banned the engagement of civil servants in private institutes, with effect from November 22. “No civil servant shall be allowed to engage in private institutes, both in person or online.
It is aimed at making the civil service more systematic and dignified by causing all civil servants to focus on functions, duties and responsibilities assigned to them under the prevailing law,” read the decision of the MoFAGA.
The decision has been circulated to all ministries, PSC, secretariats, offices, office of the chief ministers and council of ministers, and local levels for implementation thereof. The MoFAGA has urged all ministries and agencies not to sanction leave of any civil servant for the purpose of taking classes in private tuition centres.
This decision will be applicable for civil servants in all three tiers of government. “The concerned agencies will conduct monitoring of civil servants on a regular basis and initiate action against anyone who doesn’t abide by the decision under the Civil Servant Act and Rules,” it warned.
The MoFAGA has also encouraged all to provide it with the video or audio tapes of any civil servant engaging in private institutes via information.officer@mofaga. gov.np or report the incident to the toll-free number (1618014200309). According to an official at MoFAGA, dozens of civil servants were engaged in private tuition centres to make a quick buck, while giving less time to their offices.
A version of this article appears in print on November 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
