MoHP lists swab collection centres in Kathmandu; urges public to follow safety guidelines

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday announced 14 swab collection centres to facilitate extensive testing of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu valley at a time when new cases have been on the rise.
MoHP has urged the public to visit the swab collection centres from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm everyday if they have come in contact with COVID-19 infected person/s or recently visited risk areas.
The public also can visit previously established coronavirus-related health facilities.
Similarly, the health ministry has also urged public to mandatorily follow COVID-19 health guidelines, stay inside unless in case of emergency, not crowd, and observe festivals at their homes owing to the escalating cases of transmission within Kathmandu valley and throughout the country.
The ministry in its statement claimed that authorities are speeding the process of contact tracing of suspicious/infected persons.
List of the swab collection centres are as follows:
