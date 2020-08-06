HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Kathmandu prompting the government to re-impose safety protocols, a capital-based automobile dealer which reported six confirmed cases moved their infected personnel to undisclosed locations.

According to sources, Ms R Pathak, an employee of Morang Auto Works Enterprises who was quarantined in Soaltee Crowne Plaza two days ago checked out this morning saying that her organisation had made alternative arrangements elsewhere. She was one among the six staff members of MAW enterprises who tested positive two days ago.

The development comes even as the Ministry of Home Affairs today warned that it would take strict action against those who flouted the health and safety protocols.“Security agencies and district administration offices have been asked to penalise anyone who violates public health guidelines,” Joint Secretary Chakra Bahadur Budha said in a statement.

Government officials also feared that MAW Enterprises which has been operating a number of Yamaha, Skoda, JCB and other showrooms in Kathmandu and other major cities had flouted safety protocols.

“It’s highly suspicious how six persons from the same office can get infected with the contagion when the company claims that it was fully adhering to the heath and safety protocols,” a senior virologist at the Ministry of Heath and Population said.

Local residents from Tripureshwor area claimed that MAW Enterprises never complied with the safety protocols while operating its office there. “They are not even maintaining social distancing among the staffers who work in different shifts,” they claimed, fearing that the negligence of a company could lead to severe problems for the general public. “We are closely monitoring the situation at MAW and all its outlets especially ones visited by the public,” a health ministry official said.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

