NA chairman asks govt to take care of flood victims

KATHMANDU, JULY 12
Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has urged the government to provide immediate relief and rehabilitate people affected by monsoon floods and landslides, as well as protect vulnerable people and their settlements.
In a message today, Chairman Timilsina has expressed his heartfelt condolence to those deceased in the recent monsoon flooding and landslides and deep sympathy to the bereaved families. He has also urged the federal, provincial and local governments as well as the concerned officials to work for rescue, relief and rehabilitation programmes.
Chairman Timilsina has asked the lawmakers to provide the required assistance and ensure coordination in their respective constituencies during the time of flood and landslides caused due to incessant rainfall.
The heavy rainfall in the past three days has affected more than 18 districts across the country while 55 persons have lost their lives in Myagdi, Jajarkot, Kaski, Lamjung, Rukum West, Sindhupalchowk, Nawalparasi, Kalikot, Gulmi and Sunsari districts. Total 30 persons are still missing, including 20 in Sindhupalchowk, six in Jajarkot and three in Myagdi while around 50 individuals in different districts have sustained injuries.
