NA prepares to fight against COVID-19 spread

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 21

The Nepali Army in coordination with the government is working on a plan to control the spread of COVID-19.

NA said it would extend necessary support to the government to prevent risks stemming from coronavirus pandemic. In this connection, the NA has made advanced preparations at its division, brigade and battalion levels.

The government has already announced it will provide necessary budget to the NA for the construction of 20 intensive care units for the treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients.

As part of its internal preparation, the NA has also imparted training to 181 personnel including 50 doctors on treatment process, methods and preventive measures against the virus.

Trained NA personnel have set up model quarantines and hospital in 52 places across the country including 10 in the centre.

According to NA Department of Public Relations and Information Director and Spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pandey, the NA has set up quarantine of 444 beds in three different places under its eastern division. The NA also has prepared a roster of 5,000 health trained professionals within its organisation.

All these trained professionals are ready to be mobilised as per the need, NA sources said. It is also searching for the trained retired army to mobilise them against the pandemic. Meanwhile, NA also refuted rumour that the general public should live inside home while it is aerially spraying insecticides against the COVID-19 tonight.

A version of this article appears in print on March 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

