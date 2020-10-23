NA to organise symbolic Phulpati Badhai today

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22

The Nepali Army is going to organise Phulpati Badhai ceremony tomorrow at Sainik Manch in Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

The day marks the seventh day of the 10-day Dashain festival.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the supreme commander-in-chief of Nepali Army, will grace the event as the chief guest while limited high-ranking government officials will be attending the ceremony this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

This year the special parade will be held in a symbolic manner just to give continuity to the cultural and religious tradition, said Nepali Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel. Spokesperson Poudel said the parade will be held for around half-an-hour only and very limited activities will be showcased given the threat of COVID-19 spread.

Around 100 guests have been invited to watch the parade this year, who will have to mandatorily comply with the health safety protocols.

Historian Prof Dinesh Raj Pant said the Phulpati Badhai has a long history attached to Durga Puja, the worship of Goddess Durga, during the Dashain festival.

According to Pant, Phulpati Badhai being organised in Tundikhel, Kathmandu, on the seventh day of Dashain every year dates back to the reign of king Prithivi Narayan Shah.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on October 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook