KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is all set to start Kathmandu-New Delhi bubble flights from December 16 upon receiving approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

The national flag carrier is expecting a green signal from CAAN on Tuesday following which the flight schedules too would be released.

According to the NAC, one flight will be conducted on a daily basis.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on November 25 had decided to resume flights from the capital to the Indian capital.

View CAAN’s safety guidelines and protocols, here.

