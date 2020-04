THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to take the two-week long lockdown to its third week.

Nepal had gone into a nationwide lockdown on March 24 as the government decreed the measure in a bid to slowdown the chain of coronavirus transmission.

It is to be noted that the country entered stage-two of transmission on April 4 with its first local person-to-person infection confirmed.

