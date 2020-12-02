Nature, culture of Dharche showcased in photographs

THT Online

KATHMANDU: An online photo exhibition curated by ‘Photo Nepal’ showcases photographs of nature, culture, and tourist attractions around Dharche, according to a press release issued by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

Photo Nepal’s portal has put up photos of Dharche online. The photo exhibition, which began yesterday, will be held till December 10.

The online photo exhibition is organised by NTB in collaboration with Dharche Village, Story Cycle and British Council Nepal. The exhibition features 40 photos from more than 100 entries received through the portal.

Chief Executive Officer of NTB Dhananjaya Regmi said, the exhibition that the Board has been organising under #photonepal — with an objective of promoting Nepal’s tourism since last four years — has been able to reach a widespread audience.

Some Glimpses:

